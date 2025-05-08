3.68 BYN
President Lukashenko, Alongside Foreign Leaders, Pays Tribute at Tomb of Unknown Soldier
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, together with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other international leaders, laid a wreath and flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the walls of the Moscow Kremlin, reports BELTA.
During the ceremony, the delegations observed a moment of silence to honor the fallen.
Prior to this, on Red Square, Alexander Lukashenko, along with colleagues from other nations, watched the Victory Parade.
President Lukashenko arrived in Moscow on May 8 on a working visit, just ahead of Victory Day. That evening, a concert was held at the Kremlin to celebrate the 80 anniversary of the Great Victory.
Over twenty heads of state attended the solemn events in the Russian capital. Among the guests were leaders from CIS countries, as well as from China, Brazil, Slovakia, Serbia, Vietnam, Mongolia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Myanmar, Equatorial Guinea, and other nations.