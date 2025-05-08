President Lukashenko, Alongside Foreign Leaders, Pays Tribute at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, together with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other international leaders, laid a wreath and flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the walls of the Moscow Kremlin, reports BELTA.

During the ceremony, the delegations observed a moment of silence to honor the fallen.

Prior to this, on Red Square, Alexander Lukashenko, along with colleagues from other nations, watched the Victory Parade.

President Lukashenko arrived in Moscow on May 8 on a working visit, just ahead of Victory Day. That evening, a concert was held at the Kremlin to celebrate the 80 anniversary of the Great Victory.