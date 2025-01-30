President of Belarus Announces Continued Development of National Scientific Schools

The development of national scientific schools will continue in Belarus. This was announced by President Alexander Lukashenko on January 31 during a ceremony awarding doctoral diplomas and professorship certificates to scientific and scientific-pedagogical staff, according to BELTA .

"A week ago, while presenting the Quality Mark to the best Belarusian enterprises, I mentioned that traditions are the most important pillars of a sovereign state. They were shaped by life itself and took root in the public consciousness. The today's meeting is part of such traditions, where at the end of January we gather to celebrate the Day of Science and honor new doctors of sciences and professors," said Alexander Lukashenko.