President of Belarus approves draft temporary trade agreement between EAEU and Mongolia

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has signed Decree No. 426. Thus, he approved the draft temporary trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states, on the one part, and Mongolia, on the other part, as a basis for negotiations, BelTA reports.

This international agreement is aimed at liberalizing the conditions of mutual trade of the EAEU with Mongolia, in particular, at simplifying its conditions and customs procedures by zeroing duties on 375 commodity positions.

The implementation of the document will provide exporters of Belarus with competitive conditions for the supply of goods and savings in terms of customs duties in Mongolia.