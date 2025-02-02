President of Belarus congratulates head of Sri Lanka on Independence Day

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Independence Day. This was reported by BELTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The head of state confirmed Belarus' interest in expanding cooperation with Sri Lanka in the political, trade and humanitarian spheres.

The President noted that the two countries have a unique resource for implementing the most ambitious projects: almost 2,000 Sri Lankan students are currently receiving world-class education in Belarusian higher education institutions. The head of state expressed confidence that they will not only make a worthy contribution to the development of their native land, but will also become a catalyst for new joint ideas and a guarantee of friendship between the peoples of Belarus and Sri Lanka.

"I will be glad to have the opportunity to discuss with you the issues of bilateral relations and the current agenda on the sidelines of one of the international forums in 2025," the Belarusian leader emphasized.