President of Belarus congratulates Luong Cuong on his election as President of Vietnam

“This choice emphasizes your high authority and great trust on the part of the Party, the state and the people. I am convinced that your professional knowledge and rich life experience will allow you to effectively fulfill the duties of the head of state in the interests of its citizens,” the congratulatory message reads.

The President noted that during his activity in the Vietnamese People's Army, Luong Cuong contributed to the development of cooperation between Belarus and Vietnam in the field of defense and security. “I hope that in your new high post you will further contribute to the strengthening of Belarusian-Vietnamese relations based on the long-standing traditions of friendship and mutual support,” the Belarusian leader said. - I will be happy to welcome you in Belarus at any convenient time to discuss the expansion of bilateral political, economic and humanitarian ties and fruitful interaction in the international arena,” the Belarusian leader said.