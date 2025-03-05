President of Belarus congratulates President and people of Ghana on Independence Day

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama and all people of this country on Independence Day, BelTA reported with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"The Republic of Ghana demonstrates sustainable progress in social and economic development and has prestige with the international arena," the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state emphasized that Belarus pays great attention to Belarus-Ghana friendship and remarked that two countries have untapped potential when it comes to bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, politics, humanitarian matters and other areas.

"We can offer Ghana our expertise and knowledge in agricultural mechanization, we can supply food, healthcare products and equipment, fertilizers, and provide personnel training. I confirm my invitation for you to visit the Republic of Belarus and discuss ways to expand our cooperation and to explore the possibility of implementing new projects."