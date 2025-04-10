In an interview with MTRK "Mir," Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko did not rule out the potential expansion of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to include other CIS countries.

During the conversation, Lukashenko discussed the potential of integration organizations such as the CIS and the EAEU. "The EAEU is a higher form of organization for our alliance. The CIS is smaller (in the sense that it does not imply a high degree of integration)," noted the President. He acknowledged the existing contradictions within these structures, but pointed out that in light of recent events and the sanctions imposed against Belarus and Russia, some non-EAEU countries (such as Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan) have begun to pay more attention to this union and align their positions. "There are certain nuances that we need to resolve, and we are working to bring these republics closer to the EAEU," said Lukashenko.

He suggested that if former post-Soviet republics were to join the EAEU in the future, the need for the CIS would diminish. "I believe the CIS will naturally fade away, as all republics will rise to a higher level and join the EAEU," he stated.

The President also did not dismiss the possibility that Ukraine and Georgia could eventually join the EAEU. "Ukrainians tried to join NATO and the European Union. When sensible people come to power in that country, they will not push away from our union. I believe Ukraine will be with us," he speculated.

Discussing Georgia in this context, Lukashenko mentioned recent statements regarding the possibility of restoring the country’s territorial integrity (as made by the Prime Minister). "Look at what has happened. I read in the media: they do not rule out that they can restore 'territorial integrity.' Today, they are already selling their products not only wine but also other goods in our market, which they couldn't dispose of elsewhere—the European Union and America weren't taking them due to having enough of their own goods. Where have they come? They've come to us, to Russia," Lukashenko observed.