President of Belarus: exports are becoming the most important element of the country's economy
Export is becoming the most important element of the Belarusian economy, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said as he received a report on the 2025 state investment program on 15 January, BelTA reports.
The head of state recalled that one of his first presidential programs included three key elements: export, housing, and food. “Export is again becoming the most important element of our economy. We produce a lot, We consume half of it and sell the other half,” the president noted.
In this regard, Alexander Lukashenko mentioned his recent conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who was clearly tasked to focus primarily on trade and economic ties with other countries. “No tourist trips. When a member of the government, a top official, a governor, the President or the prime minister goes on a visit it should yield tangible results: two or three major positions for our country. We must have something to hold on to. The prime minister and then the President visited Oman, it means the areas of our work were defined there. People, get down to work! There should be a result,” Alexander Lukashenko emphasized. It has been decided that the Minister of Foreign Affairs will make progress reports to the head of state on a monthly basis.
