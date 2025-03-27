President of Belarus expresses condolences over earthquake in Myanmar

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has extended his condolences to the Chairman of the State Administrative Council and Prime Minister of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing, following the devastating earthquake that has struck the nation. This was reported by BELTA.

“With a heavy heart, we in Belarus received the news of the powerful earthquake in Myanmar, which has resulted in loss of life and widespread destruction. On behalf of my fellow citizens and myself, I wish to express our deepest sympathy to Your Excellency, the families of those who have perished, and all those affected by this natural disaster. In this difficult time, our thoughts remain with the leadership and the entire people of Myanmar,” the condolence message stated.