Minsk and Beijing have agreed to intensify their bilateral relations. In the coming period, both governments will focus on technological modernization within their industries. Experts are already evaluating the Belarusian approach, deeming it an investment in the future decade.

Oleg Dyachenko, Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Commission of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, stated:

“Strategic partnership has been established between our nations. Belarus exports a significant amount of its agricultural produce to the People's Republic of China — including frozen beef, machinery products, and foodstuffs. Currently, Belarus supplies timber and lumber to China. In return, we also export essential goods from China. This clearly demonstrates that we are working earnestly to provide our peoples with the necessary commodities. We are reaching a new level of cooperation.”