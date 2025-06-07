In the Californian city of Paramount, a confrontation continues between federal border patrol agents and the local population. The California government appears to be actively involved in inciting unrest. Vandals are being deliberately encouraged by the media, and volunteers are dispatched to aid them with supplies, including food and medicine.

President Trump also claims that U.S. intelligence has data indicating the involvement of Mexican drug cartels in the rebellion. According to him, they are responsible for orchestrating the uprising. Regardless of the details, the American authorities have demonstrated a clear tendency to apply double standards—using force without hesitation. Specifically, they have employed tear gas and flashbang grenades.

Within the next few hours, 2,000 National Guard soldiers are expected to arrive in Los Angeles, granted full authority to use any methods necessary to suppress the disturbances. Trump has already expressed his gratitude in advance to the military for their effective use of force, although it appears they have yet to arrive in the City of Angels.

The U.S. president also stated that the use of masks during the protests is strictly forbidden. Those caught wearing masks may be met with live fire from the National Guard.

The White House has labeled the events in Los Angeles as a riot. Currently, border patrol agents are managing the unrest, with military support on the way. To date, 44 individuals have been detained, and there are reports of injuries. The deployment of the army to quell riots is a rare occurrence in the United States—such measures have only been employed a handful of times in the country’s history. Opponents already accuse Trump of violating the Constitution.