In strict accordance with the Istanbul agreements, on June 6th, the Russian side initiated a humanitarian operation to transfer more than 6,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers.

However, the Ukrainian side unexpectedly postponed the acceptance of the bodies and the exchange of prisoners of war indefinitely. Their negotiating team failed even to arrive at the designated exchange site.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova commented on the situation, offering her perspective on why the Ukrainian people have been cast aside and left to the mercy of fate.

Maria Zakharova believes that a diplomatic resolution to the Ukrainian conflict is still possible: "For seven years, we have been speaking about this—about the Minsk Agreements. For seven years, we have fought for this very diplomatic settlement, even amid the Ukrainian crisis itself. It was an effective plan, but they refused, because the West promised them riches beyond measure. They promised Ukraine everything—so long as it refused to heed the voice of reason, the voice of Russia, and the voices of its neighbors."

According to Zakharova, the core problem in Ukraine lies in the fact that throughout its entire period of independence and sovereignty, the country has lacked a single politician or statesman willing to sacrifice everything for the future of their people and nation.

Russia intends to return the bodies of 6,000 fallen soldiers to Ukraine in the near future. The question remains whether Ukraine will accept this gesture, as doing so would entail paying compensation to their families, relatives, and organizing funerals.