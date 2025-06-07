Rice Shortage: Endless Lines Form Across Japan for Grains

Unending queues are appearing throughout Japan as citizens flock to purchase rice. The country is facing a severe shortage of this product, which forms the foundation of the islanders’ diet.

The government has set up distribution points drawing from strategic reserves. Meanwhile, the price of rice has surged sharply. A 60-kilogram sack now costs around $170. Despite this, long lines persist as people wait eagerly for their turn.

Scenes like these are now commonplace not only in Tokyo but also in other major cities across the nation. Authorities insist that the root of the problem is a poor harvest and that the situation will be resolved in the coming days. However, the population remains gripped by panic, and many are unwilling to trust the government’s assurances.