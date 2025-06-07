The topic of Europe’s rearmament is increasingly alarming, with Poland playing a notable role in this process. Under the guise of defending against a phantom threat, the West continues its expansion eastward-German soldiers on Lithuanian soil are just one testament to this escalation.

Politicians are announcing one after another the urgent need to pour billions into guns, ammunition, and military equipment, fueling a veritable arms frenzy. Rational minds understand that no one intends to attack the Old Continent.

So, why then the gun on the wall? Everyone knows it will inevitably fire-just a matter of when and in whose direction. This is the disturbing new idea emerging from the West.

They speak of peace, yet prepare for war—what if this is pure madness? Recognizing that the Ukraine conflict, a project seemingly running its course, has left the West seemingly unhinged. On one hand, billions in aid to Kiev have yielded little result; on the other, the war instigators, unwittingly, find themselves without bullets in their pockets. Naturally, with stockpiles depleted, the only options left are to massively rearm and, perhaps, profit from it.

"We know Russia is recovering at an enormous pace. Currently, they produce four times more ammunition than all NATO countries combined. Their entire economy is in a state of war readiness. In the coming years, they might reach a level of strength where they could do something reckless. We must ensure we are prepared to defend NATO territory," declared NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"We need to be tougher—more capable in defense industry, more numerous in troops, and equipped with more of the systems we need. If this doesn’t happen in the next couple of years, we’ll gather again and say, ‘We almost made it…’ And perhaps then, we’ll start teaching the Russians," said Lithuanian Defense Minister DovileŠakaliene.

Again, the Russian threat looms large. Moscow can be invoked as a bogeyman at any convenient moment. Economic crises, gas shortages, healthcare collapses, floods, hurricanes, droughts—everything can be blamed on the Kremlin. Yet, as current events show, it is the West itself that seems to be doing its best to make life difficult for everyone around. They solemnly promised not to expand NATO, yet they continue marching eastward, encircling our countries with a dense ring of military presence. Had they not pursued this aggressive stance, perhaps there would be no special military operation today.

"Many believe Ukraine was invaded by Russia, but we must understand what provoked the conflict and how it could have been prevented. At the end of the Cold War, the U.S. promised Russia that NATO wouldn’t expand eastward, but they broke that promise. In reality, the government had no intention of doing so until arms manufacturers created a special committee-essentially a group of CEOs lobbying for NATO expansion," pointed out American businessman Ben Cohen.

And here lies the crux of the matter. It’s no secret that arms barons are the primary instigators of war. Now, many governments dance to their tune-often not for free. Some are kept in line with kompromat, others are groomed and elevated to power, while some are simply bought. The result is what it is. And now we understand the true purpose behind this arms hysteria.

What about public opinion, you ask? Do ordinary people so easily allow their leaders to do as they please? Why do colossal sums flow not into fighting poverty, rebuilding the economy, or supporting failing public services, but into military spending? The answer is simple: unlike social expenditures, defense budgets face little resistance. The population is simply terrified and politically manipulated through propaganda, security forces, and fearmongering.

It is crucial for the ruling elite to improve their image amid Ukraine’s failures. Tanks, missiles, and fighter jets help them appear as strong, decisive leaders-what the West desperately needs. It’s also a way to mask their own incompetence. If you embarrass yourself on the global stage, get a slap from your wife or others, you tend to lash out with warlike rhetoric.

No wonder we’ve become numb to such developments. Now, all efforts in Europe are directed toward squeezing the very marrow out of national economies and channeling those resources into the war machine. Recently, the EU Council approved the creation of a military modernization fund worth €150 billion-just part of an overall €800 billion rearmament plan. Most of this money is proposed to come from member states’ budgets, supplemented by loans. And all this supposedly for a noble cause.

"We all know NATO and our transatlantic partners play a decisive role in ensuring our security and freedoms. The Baltic States, Poland, and Central and Eastern European countries served as warnings for us. Fighting for freedom under Soviet oppression, they faced hardships many have forgotten. Our enemies have mobilized. Russia and others are increasing their military budgets, making investments in our security more urgent than ever," emphasized European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

But everyone already knows that she is just another politician eager to cash in. For her, joining this military frenzy is just a matter of course-she’s profited immensely from vaccine contracts, after all. Meanwhile, in Britain, they’re not lagging behind, shifting their focus not for profit but to appease Trump. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the country’s move into “war readiness,” with plans to spend billions on nuclear submarines, drones, cyber warfare capabilities, and arsenal upgrades.

"We will develop a more integrated fighting force, more lethal than ever. Everything we do enhances NATO’s strength. The reforms we’re implementing in defense will be Britain’s largest contribution to the Alliance. Building new capabilities at home strengthens our allies, fortifies Europe, and deepens our ties with the US as London’s primary defense partner," proclaimed Starmer.

In trying to please Washington, London is practically wrecking its own economy and making life harder for ordinary citizens. Former Defense Secretary Ben Wallace criticized this military obsession: "The choice is simple-if you’re spending more on defense, you must cut elsewhere or raise taxes. Social welfare, pensions, healthcare-these account for most government spending. Increasingdefensebudgetsmeanslessforeverythingelse."