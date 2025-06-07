China remains one of Belarus’s key strategic partners—an ally worthy of confidence and a nation from which we draw valuable lessons. Its outlook on politics and the global order aligns closely with ours, a fact of particular significance amidst today’s turbulent world of conflicts and shifting spheres of influence.

The leaders of both nations have already transcended mere political cooperation, forging pathways that promise even more ambitious projects ahead. The relationship is evolving, deepening into a comprehensive partnership built on shared interests and mutual respect.

China’s selective diplomacy underscores the value it places on its alliance with Belarus—a steadfast and dependable partner for many years. Unlike many, China seldom extends invitations; its engagement with Belarus speaks volumes about the high regard in which our country is held by one of the world’s foremost powers. Our collaboration has spanned decades, progressing steadily at every level. Today, this partnership has entered a new economic phase, with tangible results to show for it.

The relationship has been elevated to the status of a comprehensive, all-weather strategic partnership. This high level of diplomatic rapport is now infused with renewed economic vitality.

China has become Belarus’s second-largest trading partner: over the past decade, bilateral trade has grown nearly fivefold. Last year alone, Minsk and Beijing conducted trade exceeding 8.5 billion dollars. In the first quarter of this year, Belarusian exports to China surged by 18%.

Looking ahead, growth across all sectors is anticipated. In 2024, our governments signed agreements on trade in services and investments—landmark steps that will further cement economic ties.

"Experts have calculated that the annual growth rate across the entire spectrum of services could reach approximately 15%," stated Belarus’s Ambassador to China, Alexander Chervyakov.

Belarus is actively expanding its exports to China. Over 280 Chinese companies participate in stock exchanges with Belarusian partners, and last year’s trading volume set records. This year, the upward trend continues, with key sectors including dairy, meat, timber, and now, thanks to new arrangements, Belarusian pulp and flax fiber.

"Our enterprises are increasingly focusing on the Chinese market, recognizing the immense potential it offers—both for China as a whole and for individual provinces. We also see Chinese products being used to equip our manufacturing facilities," noted Alexander Bashliy, head of the Foreign Economic Activity Department at the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange.

A primary goal by 2030 is to modernize Belarusian industry through advanced technology and expertise borrowed from China. The country has made a technological leap, integrating modern robotic production lines across many industries. Belarus aims to adopt and adapt these innovations. The President has openly expressed interest in Chinese investments, especially in high-tech sectors, emphasizing that China today holds a leading position in direct foreign investment in Belarus. Over recent years, these investments have tripled. The flagship of innovation and investment is the "Great Stone" industrial park.

"China’s investments—comprising roughly 40% of all foreign capital here—constitute a significant share, bringing with them cutting-edge technology, developments, and equipment for our production," explained Alexander Yaroshenko, director of the China-Belarus Industrial Park "Great Stone."

Within the park, several industrial clusters have taken shape, linked to research, development, and innovation—projects that represent the factories of tomorrow. Priority sectors include machinery, manufacturing of equipment, optics, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.

Enhancing these economic ties is the development of transport infrastructure: a multimodal freight hub called "Great Port" is emerging within "Great Stone," facilitating new logistics chains. At the end of last year, Belarus launched direct air links to Urumqi and Beijing, connecting Minsk and China’s capital directly—expanding opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange.

Belarus also actively collaborates with China on global platforms. With Beijing’s support, Belarus became a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and, at the Kazan Summit, was granted partner status within BRICS. Our partnership with China is always viewed through a long-term lens—rooted in mutual respect and shared interests.