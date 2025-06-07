A few hours ago, the first batch of bodies of Ukrainian soldiers was delivered to a designated point, where they are to be handed over to representatives of Kiev. The initial phase of the exchange involves sending 1,212 fallen soldiers back to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Kiev has yet to confirm its readiness to proceed with the exchange. Rumors are circulating that the procedure may be postponed to next week.

There is increasing criticism directed at Ukraine for not accepting the bodies of its soldiers, as doing so would entail enormous compensation payments to the families—around $350,000 per fallen serviceman. Of course, such funds are nowhere to be found.