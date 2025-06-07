"We do not want the mafia; we want democracy!" Spaniards demand early

Under the slogan "We do not want the mafia; we want democracy," the largest anti-government protest took place in the Spanish capital. The rally was initiated by the opposition conservative party, the People's Party. Activists managed to gather several thousand participants.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the People's Party, declared:

“Mr. Sánchez, enough hiding! Enough lying! Stop running away! Spain already knows who you and your people are. Spain knows far too much about what you have done, and we continue to learn even more. That is why I call on you to surrender in the name of democracy, to call early elections. We demand elections now because no one voted for you, no one!”