Tokyo considers abandoning its nuclear-weapon-free status
Japan may soon acquire nuclear weapons. A group of influential politicians and retired military officers has publicly addressed the government, urging it to join the American Nuclear Sharing program, which is operational in several European countries, such as Germany.
This arrangement would involve deploying nuclear arms on Japanese soil, with the understanding that their use could only be authorized by the United States. At the same time, local military personnel would receive training in the art of launching and maintaining such weapons.
Japan has maintained a non-nuclear stance since 1971. However, should Tokyo alter its policy in this regard, the regional situation could escalate dramatically—an outcome that has been met with concern not only from China but also from North Korea, both of which view such militarization with apprehension.