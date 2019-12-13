Online streaming
President of Belarus goes on official visit to Pakistan
3 hours ago
President
All
President of Belarus goes on official visit to Pakistan
3 hours ago
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Emir Kusturica on his birthday
24.11.2024
09:28
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on his birthday
23.11.2024
09:47
Polish national Tomasz Szmydt granted political asylum in Belarus
22.11.2024
18:10
Politics
All
Belarus and Russia to agree on joint vision of Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity
22.11.2024
13:55
Cooperation and international agenda issues to be discussed at meeting of Foreign Ministries of Bela
22.11.2024
08:40
What did CIS parliamentarians discuss in St. Petersburg?
21.11.2024
22:26
Ambrazevich: There can be no place for "fair" sanctions adopted in violation of international law
21.11.2024
17:20
"We achieved excellent results" - Kochanova on cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan
21.11.2024
16:39
Society
All
Lucas Leiros: The Baltic States and Poland must do what NATO tells them
16 hours ago
Baranets: The West will go wild if it becomes obvious that Russia is winning in Ukraine
16 hours ago
Baranets: "Oreshnik" is a missile with a crazy speed
16 hours ago
Oreshnik test was a kind of red sign to aggressive West
16 hours ago
Economy
All
Belarus completely abandons import of power
5 hours ago
Belarus and Russia plan to extend agreement on cooperation in oil industry
24 hours ago
We need to unite efforts - Golovchenko on engineering cooperation of Belarus and Russia
21.11.2024
15:53
Сlosed production cycle from field to finished products on store shelves proves itself
20.11.2024
23:15
Belarus and Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $90 million
14.11.2024
21:26
In the world
All
Romanian candidate Georgescu does not hesitate to criticize NATO and military aid to Ukraine
Recently
Ukraine decides on its next target in Russia
4 hours ago
Ukraine will not be helped in fighting Oreshnik
5 hours ago
Cheap" Europe: how Western countries teach their residents not to be meat eaters
17 hours ago
Regions
All
Large-scale events to be held tonight at Brest Fortress
21.06.2021
21:49
Victory Train arrives in Grodno
19.06.2021
16:03
Patriotic rally "For Belarus!" held in Mogilev Region
22.05.2021
20:29
Students of Grodno Medical University work in hospitals and outpatient clinics
21.12.2020
09:21
New woodworking plant to be built in Svisloch District
18.12.2020
15:44
Incidents
All
Russian Defense Ministry: 42 UAVs destroyed over Russian territory in three hours
20.11.2024
07:00
Media: Israel attacked the IRGC space center in Iran
30.10.2024
09:05
Netanyahu's residence attacked by drones
23.10.2024
13:20
Inspection of weapon use by Polish law enforcers on Belarusian territory carried out
08.10.2024
18:07
Horizon
All
Daffodil blooming season in Botanical Garden: more than 420 varieties in collection
22.05.2022
11:37
Ministry of Internal Affairs posts list of extremist formations on its website
18.10.2021
22:04
Belarusian giant spoon to break Guinness record
14.06.2021
11:06
2020 Year of the Rat: What astrologers say
13.12.2019
23:06