President of Belarus Lays Capsule at Construction Site of National Historical Museum

President Alexander Lukashenko has laid a capsule containing a message to future generations at the construction site of the National Historical Museum and the People's Unity Park, as it was reported by BELTA.

The head of state was greeted by representatives of the Belarusian Republican Youth Union, who presented him with the capsule containing the message. In a ceremonial atmosphere, Alexander Lukashenko placed it into a stone.

"Dear descendants! As we begin the construction of the new building of the National Historical Museum of Belarus in the year marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, we bequeath to you the sacred duty of preserving the memory of our origins, the journey we have taken toward statehood, and the great value of freedom. We are confident that this museum will become a true treasury of the boundless wealth of Belarusian land," the message reads.