3.58 BYN
3.23 BYN
3.49 BYN
President of Belarus Proposes Myanmar to Identify Key Projects for Cooperation Development
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/73c814df-2385-4c93-8bf3-d39463afd349/conversions/b41c0c5a-2455-4a4c-b385-c550f1d3180d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/73c814df-2385-4c93-8bf3-d39463afd349/conversions/b41c0c5a-2455-4a4c-b385-c550f1d3180d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/73c814df-2385-4c93-8bf3-d39463afd349/conversions/b41c0c5a-2455-4a4c-b385-c550f1d3180d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/73c814df-2385-4c93-8bf3-d39463afd349/conversions/b41c0c5a-2455-4a4c-b385-c550f1d3180d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byAlexander Lukashenko stated this during talks with the Chairman of the State Administrative Council, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing
President of Belarus Proposes Myanmar to Identify Key Projects for Cooperation Developmentnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/73c814df-2385-4c93-8bf3-d39463afd349/conversions/b41c0c5a-2455-4a4c-b385-c550f1d3180d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/73c814df-2385-4c93-8bf3-d39463afd349/conversions/b41c0c5a-2455-4a4c-b385-c550f1d3180d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/73c814df-2385-4c93-8bf3-d39463afd349/conversions/b41c0c5a-2455-4a4c-b385-c550f1d3180d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/73c814df-2385-4c93-8bf3-d39463afd349/conversions/b41c0c5a-2455-4a4c-b385-c550f1d3180d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Belarus and Myanmar have established a foundational relationship, but it is essential to move forward. This statement was made by the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, during talks with the Chairman of the State Administration Council and Prime Minister of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing, as reported by BELTA.
"We have laid the groundwork for our future relations, and now it is time to advance and progress further. There are no closed topics in the relationship between Belarus and Myanmar," the Belarusian leader stated.
He proposed identifying a number of key joint projects for the further development of cooperation.