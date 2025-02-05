President of Belarus signed decree on approving State Investment Program for 2025

Фото: belta.by

On February 5, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 49 that approved the State Investment Program for 2025. This was reported by BELTA citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

A total of Br2.207 billion has been allocated to finance the objects included in the program this year. More than 80% of them will be spent on the state programs implementation, such as Roads of Belarus, Public Health and Demographic Security, Education and Youth Policy, Housing Construction, Agrarian Business, Border Security and other.

Government investment capital and funds of the National Development Fund are allocated among social facilities, including healthcare, education, culture, sports, water deferrization stations, rental housing, including for the professional staff of the high demand areas.

In 2025, the program will finance the construction and reconstruction of:

highways M10 (Gomel - Kobrin), M3 (Minsk - Vitebsk), P46 (Lepel - Polotsk), P53 (Sloboda – Novosady);

bridges over the Pripyat River (in Mozyr) and over the Sozh River (on the highway P30 Gomel - Vetka - Cherikov);

technoparks in Brest, Pinsk, Baranovichi, and an industrial park in Grodno;

hospital in Postavy, Grodno regional oncology center, new buildings of Brest regional hospital, the National Research and Treatment Center for Pediatric Oncology in Borovlyany, rehabilitation center in Aksakovshchina;

school in Ostrovets, laboratory and educational buildings of Belarusian National Technical University, the sports and recreation center of Belarusian State University, and Dinamo sports complex;

group of buildings of the Holy Dormition Zhirovichi Monastery, Alexander Nevsky Church at the military cemetery in Minsk.