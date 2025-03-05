President of Belarus tells why Russia and USA are not ready for unleashing of war

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko told in an interview with the famous blogger Mario Nawfal why neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor U.S. President Donald Trump are ready for a nuclear war, BelTA reports.

"I don't think Putin was put in such a situation that he had to press the red button. At least (we didn't discuss this issue directly, but indirectly we saw where things were going), Putin never said that he was ready for extreme measures. I don't think he is ready. He was as ready to push the nuclear button as you in the United States of America or England or France were ready for it. I know you weren't ready for it. Putin was not ready for it either," the head of state said.

According to Alexander Lukashenko, Vladimir Putin is convinced that today there are no major reasons to unleash a nuclear war. "And he, more than anyone else, understands what it could lead to. Therefore, I absolutely state that Putin has never held a remote control with a red button in his hands to press that red button in a few minutes. If only aggression is committed against Russia and Belarus.

At the same time, he noted that even in such a case it is far from certain that Belarus and Russia will immediately respond with nuclear weapons. "There are many other methods: diplomatic and forceful, conventional weapons and so on. The same “Oreshnik” and so on. No one will grab the nuclear button. But if the threat is extreme, those weapons are there to be used. The United States of America will do the same," emphasized the Belarusian leader.