Under Donald Trump, the USA will force the European Union into such a submission that it will not recover from for decades or centuries. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated this to journalists after participating in the presidential elections, as BELTA reported.

"They harassed Trump from morning till night. As soon as Trump won the elections, you (in Europe) crawled across the Atlantic Ocean. Some crawled, some went underwater, some went over the top. Some don't know how to approach Trump today. Europe has a tough fate. Wait. You need to be concerned about this. With Trump's arrival, the problems won't be in Belarus. The problems will be in Europe. They have already come at you," said the head of state, responding to a question from a BBC journalist.

"He told you directly, and good for him, I support him in this. Not in everything, but I support him. He told you: 'Guys, are you ready to fight in Ukraine? Then pay not 2%, but 5%.' And you twist and turn like eels, like snakes, not knowing how to find a way out of this situation. Trump wanted to bend Europe—he pulled the UK out of the EU. Why was this necessary if America was aimed at strengthening the European Union?" noted the Belarusian leader. "He pulled it out. Who is he betting on? On the Poles. Doesn't he understand that Germans and Poles are entrenched, old, dare I say, enemies? Don't you know this, or does someone not know? You just keep quiet. Why are you splitting Europe, why are you betting on Poland? Because that's politics."