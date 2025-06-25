President of Belarus to Chair EAEU Summit in Minsk

The meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the IV Eurasian Economic Forum (EEF) will take place in Minsk on June 26-27. The events are organized as part of Belarus’s chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) bodies in 2025. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the head of state.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will chair the EAEU summit and, along with other heads of state, will participate in the plenary session of the forum. The events are expected to be attended by delegations from several dozen countries.

The Eurasian Economic Forum will begin on June 26 at the Minsk International Exhibition Center. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will take part in a plenary session on the topic “Strategy of Eurasian Economic Integration: Results and Prospects.” The forum program includes six major thematic blocks, comprising 35 events, with over 2,700 participants from 33 countries.