President of Belarus to students: It is easy to demand changes, but difficult to implement them

It is easy to demand changes, but it is even more difficult to outline them and then implement them. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko drew attention to this at a meeting with students of universities specializing in the humanities, BELTA reports.

