President of Belarus visits INTEGRAL. Industry trends of domestic microelectronics

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will visit JSC INTEGRAL, BelTA reports.

The head of state will be informed of the financial and economic situation and future development of JSC INTEGRAL, the managing company of INTEGRAL Holding. It is expected that Alexander Lukashenko will see the exhibition of products manufactured at the enterprise, the work of applied research laboratory of new technologies and materials, as well as assembly operation.

Then a meeting on the domestic microelectronics development is scheduled.

JSC INTEGRAL is one of the largest scientific and production enterprises in Belarus. The holding today unites a number of organizations that specialize in microelectronics and its applications. Integration of silicon wafers, phototemplates, semiconductor production lines, facilities for manufacturing glass-metal cases for microchips, assembly plants and manufacturers of electronic devices into a single system has provided the holding with a synergistic effect. The enterprises of the holding implement the whole range of works, starting from scientific development and design of microelectronics, production of crystals and their encapsulation, to manufacturing of complex technical products, marketing and support of final products.

The main products of the enterprise are integrated circuits and semiconductor devices of various levels of complexity, which are widely used in electronic equipment manufactured both in Belarus and in the near and far abroad countries. The nomenclature of manufactured products is more than 2.5 thousand types of integrated circuits, 500 types of semiconductor devices, 200 types of liquid crystal indicators, 150 types of electronic equipment, including medical devices and equipment, electronic boards, control units for household, industrial, automotive and agricultural machinery. The company's products are not inferior to foreign analogs in their electrical and operational characteristics.

JSC INTEGRAL has a significant market share of the integrated circuits in the Russian Federation. The holding's strategic partners are major global electronics manufacturing companies from China and other Southeast Asian countries.

The enterprise continues to actively increase its technological and production capabilities, participates in a number of government programs and major scientific applied research on the development of the microelectronics industry.