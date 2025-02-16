President to Business: Any Enterprise Should Work for Belarus

Stimulating the development of the entrepreneurial sector was discussed at a meeting with the President. The President's main message is simple - it is necessary to proceed exclusively from the interests of the economy of your country.

Speaking about the participants of the meeting, Alexander Lukashenko said that he asked to invite successfully working entrepreneurs. "Because who, if not you, who have gone through, as some say, all the delights and hell of entrepreneurial activity, know what is needed to develop private business and entrepreneurship in Belarus," the President noted.

"Together with you, I have the opportunity to discuss ways to further develop entrepreneurship today. You all have solid experience working in both the domestic and foreign markets. You have gone through overcoming the post-COVID consequences, learned to cope with the sanctions pressure from unfriendly countries, and other barriers. You responsibly run your own business and at the same time do charity work."

Alexander Lukashenko recalled that earlier in Belarus such breakthrough documents as Directive No. 4 and Decree No. 7 were adopted, and a whole range of simplifications and innovations were introduced.

"As far as I know, they were highly appreciated by you, they allowed to radically revive the entrepreneurship initiative. I just can't understand what is holding this initiative back. I would like to hear this from you," the President said.

"And in recent years, we have made significant progress in developing the business ecosystem: we have transferred all business registration and liquidation services to an electronic format, as you demanded; we have expanded the possibilities for using digital signatures; we have modernized the law on entrepreneurial activity, allowing business to scale up without unnecessary bureaucracy. We are ready, if necessary, to take another step in this direction."

The state also provides financial support to small and medium-sized businesses whenever possible.

"At the same time, any sphere requires high-quality modernization," the head of state noted.

Particular attention will be paid to business in the regions. In his report, First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov noted that private business actively supported the President's initiative "One District - One Project" and is implementing more than half of the projects in the regions.

"Of the 208 projects being implemented in the regions, 116 are being implemented by small and medium-sized businesses. The volume of investments in these projects is 40% of the total volume and 65% is the number of jobs created from the total volume, or almost 7 thousand people," said First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov.

"That is, more than half of private enterprises are being created here. Do you help state-owned enterprises from the republican budget, but not private ones?" - Alexander Lukashenko clarified.

"No, here we help everyone. In this case, the conditions are equal. One financial product has been created (financing at 8% per annum for eight years), it is the same for everyone," explained Nikolai Snopkov.

"I specifically emphasized this so that entrepreneurs and businessmen understand that if the state defines a program like "One District - One Project", we put everyone on the same level - both private individuals and state-owned enterprises," the President said.

"If you are satisfied with these conditions, align yourself with state-owned enterprises and work. If not, see for yourself. And then, you don't need to align yourself with state-owned enterprises. We sometimes impose such counter-demands on state-owned enterprises that you never dreamed of. Nevertheless, this is the main thing for you to understand: equal conditions for everyone who works for the state, for the people, who works honestly, according to the law, and pays taxes."

"Not only equal conditions. We will support the private sector. This is my personal attitude. Those who work honestly, figuratively speaking, we will harshly support. And just tell me who is stopping you - the head will immediately fly off anyone, be he in uniform, without epaulets or a civil servant. Just tell me, but you yourself must be pure and transparent, like glass. That is the only thing I ask of you. No one will take your business away from you, no one will bend you over, no one will divide anything. I guarantee you this. But the state interest is above all. I am such a person, but this is not the point. The point is that the country is in such a situation that we can survive only by honestly mobilizing," the head of state emphasized.