Sovereignty and independence empower Belarusians to be masters of their own land and ensure the country's agency on the international stage. This is especially crucial amidst the current circumstances, as the world stands on the brink of a new global conflict.

President Alexander Lukashenko spoke about Belarus’s readiness to face mounting risks during a solemn gathering dedicated to Independence Day. He emphasized the consistency of Belarus’s position aimed at de-escalation. Official Minsk is doing everything possible to restore a regional security framework, which has been dismantled under the influence of the collective West.

"Despite provocations, we cannot afford to be in Year 41," Lukashenko stated. "You are aware that a series of military exercises called 'Defender of Europe - 2025' is underway nearby. The scale and proximity of these maneuvers are threatening—25,000 NATO troops, as they claim, and around 3,000 units of weapons and equipment, are literally just 10-15 kilometers from our border. That’s not a distance of a single throw; it’s practically on our soil. We see these 'defenders' operating with an offensive scenario in full view. And we have no intention of responding to aggressive displays of strength. Our goal is to reduce regional tensions."

Lukashenko further announced that Belarus has decided to alter the parameters of the joint military exercises "Union Shield - 2025." "We have reduced the troop numbers by nearly half and moved their deployment deeper into our territory, hundreds of kilometers away from the border," he said.

The President’s remarks, which shed light on behind-the-scenes processes of global politics, have sparked extensive discussion among experts. Analysts are closely examining his statements. The speech delivered on Independence Day at the Palace of the Republic is already being dubbed as a strategic declaration.

Vadim Gigin, General Director of the National Library and Member of the Belarusian House of Representatives:

"The President provided very precise comments; it was his personal understanding of the situation—an insight from the main participant in these events, a person who makes key decisions. His analysis was honest and open. Notice that, where possible, he even shared what is now called insider information. But most importantly, he articulated the logic behind his thought process. It was evident how he was reflecting during that period, making choices with deliberate purpose."

Gigin also highlighted an essential point: the President emphasized that some issues are still too early to judge, stressing that in politics, haste is unwise. "We witnessed a speech from a responsible statesman whose decisions influence not only Belarus’s fate but also the entire region—and, to some extent, the world," he concluded.

Vladimir Pavlovsky, Member of the Belarusian House of Representatives:

"The President’s speech not only offered a profound analysis of the current socio-political landscape but also outlined a clear action plan for every patriot of Belarus. He detailed the historical significance of the Independence Day celebration, emphasizing that the liberation of Minsk heralded the victorious May 9 and symbolized the spiritual revival of Belarus and the Soviet people as a whole. That is why our country observes Independence Day alongside Victory Day."

Pavlovsky stressed that Alexander Lukashenko articulated the primary goal of his peace-loving policy—keeping Belarus under a clear, peaceful sky. He underlined that loyalty to the country's interests by every citizen is the strongest defense against any attempts to infringe on our borders.

The Belarusian leader also reflected on the attempted overthrow in 2020, viewing it through the lens of time and the current international climate.

"I remember telling you—do not rush to judgments; time will reveal the truth. And that’s exactly what happened. Now we see the real face of those involved. We value what occurred in 2020, and we are proud that we managed to stop the filth that tried to foment rebellion here. The consequences could have been far more severe than those faced by our brotherly Ukraine."

The pardon of several individuals used as pawns against our state was a gesture of goodwill and mercy. Experts note that such decisions demonstrate the strength and wisdom of Belarus’s political system.

Yuri Voskresensky, Political Analyst:

"One of the most discussed topics was the release of several individuals involved in extremist activities, led by their notorious leader. This step by Belarusian military and political leadership clearly shows that we have nothing to fear; the situation is fully under control. We were even ready to release your leader, your foreign agent, through whom you attempted to destabilize our country. We were prepared for this and took the step."

Andrey Krivosheyev, Member of the Supreme Political Council of the Belarusian Party "White Russia":

"The head of state, our diplomacy, and legal system always weigh the pros and cons of such humanitarian gestures—both for Belarus and for our external partners, including those with unfriendly relations. I am confident that President Lukashenko, as one of the most experienced politicians in the world, carefully considered all possible consequences."