On September 25th, the leaders of Belarus and Russia participated in the Global Atomic Forum, and the following day held bilateral talks in the Kremlin’s reception chamber.

Rather than conducting a face-to-face meeting at the forum itself, the presidents chose to begin their discussions at noon on Friday, focusing on matters related to the Union State and international agendas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his gratitude to Alexander Lukashenko for taking part in an important event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the nuclear industry—a sector that was taking shape even in Soviet times.

Arguably, the most significant signal from Moscow was directed at those who merely wish to build nuclear power plants: Russia is not suffering from technological colonialism. Access to such advanced technologies has already been appreciated by Belarus, and, as is tradition, Lukashenko openly voiced what many are thinking. In turbulent times, Russia reveals its most secretive sphere.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

“You’re glad I came to the forum, but I couldn’t help coming. Vladimir Vladimirovich, you said very correctly—once, we did much together to develop the nuclear industry. Even today, we haven't parted ways; thanks to you, we built the nuclear power plant. Moreover, you fulfilled your promise—you taught us how to construct them. Now, with Rosatom, we are building nuclear stations in other countries. Welding reactors, bodies, and other necessary components—at the moment, Belarus doesn’t need to do this ourselves; Rosatom manufactures on its own plants. Belarusian builders perform well; the Russians are very pleased with our workers. Recently, governors publicly announced this. So, we will continue to develop the competencies we gained during the construction of the nuclear station, to benefit both Belarus and Russia.”

Given that the world is experiencing a true nuclear renaissance, this experience in building the most modern and reliable stations—confirmed by IAEA—will be valuable for many emerging nations in mastering nuclear energy.

Today, even those who once rejected nuclear power plants in favor of political expediency are turning around 180 degrees. Cooperation with Rosatom is not ending but is instead being expanded. Belarusian experience opens new prospects.

“I’ve already mentioned this; if necessary, Vladimir Vladimirovich will approve the project to expand or build a new nuclear station—perhaps even in eastern Belarus, to supply electricity to the liberated regions of Russia—Kherson, Zaporozhye, Lugansk, and Donetsk,” Lukashenko revealed.

The Belarusian nuclear power plant has become a driver of the economy; beyond high technology, it significantly stimulates various industries. The boom in electricity—40% of Belarus’s power—comes from the station. Whether jokingly or seriously, the Russian president remarked that Belarus has created a competitor for Gazprom.

“I must tell you—we also worried about building the station—what would happen next. But the economy is growing. We will continue to buy the same volumes of gas from Gazprom. I believe this enterprise will not be at a loss; natural gas is needed everywhere, so we will work in this direction,” Belarus’s leader noted.

“The issue of financing is not even on the table. If there is a consumer willing to buy electricity and pay the necessary tariff, it’s not a problem,” Vladimir Putin affirmed.

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation:

“If we look at Moscow and Minsk’s cooperation on a broader scale, the overall economy is encouraging. Of course, there are challenges, given the volume of supplies, but still, a trade turnover of $50 billion exists, and it continues to grow towards 2025.”

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

“There are a couple of issues we usually finalize towards the end of the year. I’d like to discuss some regional problems with you. It seems we haven’t met for a long time; many questions have accumulated, and today we will address them.”

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation:

“In general, we are actively working on almost all fronts, including ensuring the security of the Union State. As we agreed, everything is proceeding smoothly and in a working rhythm. Naturally, all developments are unfolding as planned.”

Those who anticipated lengthy negotiations at the start of the meeting were not mistaken. The leaders’ conversations ranged from private talks to working breakfasts. Discussions continued in the Russian colleague’s office, which is understandable given the broad scope of cooperation and the tense regional situation.

Afterward, Lukashenko shared details with persistent journalists:

“We discussed the international situation and regional issues. As you know, our common trouble and problem is Ukraine—we spoke about it extensively. But we concluded with bilateral relations, oil, and gas matters. We reached serious agreements on oil, with no problems. I believe that after this conversation, we will finalize the five-year gas agreement. That was the key—an agreement not just for a year, but for five. We talked about our common market, its protection, and measures we can take to enable our producers to operate smoothly.”

The idea of building a second nuclear power plant in Belarus has long been in the air. It is not only a crucial project for the economy but also a significant development for the region. The main obstacle has always been financing.

“I believe we will decide on a second station,” Lukashenko said. “We saved a lot during the last project. We could have built an entire unit with the savings from the first loan. Honestly, I have some doubts about where to build it—either a third block in Ostrovets or on the east. Experts and the government suggest building the third unit nearby, as it would be cheaper. But on the other hand, such a facility would foster regional development. I think we will decide soon. Overall, unless insurmountable obstacles arise, we will proceed with constructing a third unit or a new station.”

Regional stability was also a key topic. Minsk’s position remains firm: all efforts should be made to de-escalate the conflict and move toward peace. Sharp statements from Zelensky about strikes on the Kremlin evidently hinder this process, running counter to steps toward resolution.

“Vladimir Alexandrovich needs to calm down,” Lukashenko advised. “Good proposals are on the table. President Putin and I discussed them. The proposals for Ukraine, which were also heard in Alaska by Donald Trump, have been taken to Washington for consideration and discussion. Very good proposals. If the Ukrainians reject them, it will be worse than at the start of the special military operation—they will lose Ukraine. They should have stopped earlier—most of the east would have remained Ukrainian, except Crimea. But they didn’t stop, and they lost the east. If they don’t stop now, they will lose all of Ukraine,” the Belarusian leader warned.

With such threats from Kiev and absurd bravado, the situation risks reaching a deadlock. Despite all Ukrainian government provocations against Belarus, Lukashenko remains open to dialogue if it serves the cause of peace. His response clarified why the negotiations between the leaders stretched on: “Vladimir Vladimirovich doesn’t hide anything from me. On all fronts, especially certain sectors, the Russians have seized large populated areas. It will be very hard to stop the Russian army now.”

Lukashenko emphasized: “To prevent losing Ukraine entirely, Zelensky must not just talk but agree to conditions favorable to him, sanctioned by the Americans. I also want to meet with Zelensky personally—to sit down and discuss ending this incomprehensible war. If we don’t reach an agreement, everyone will suffer.”

The Alaska negotiations offered hope, but Trump’s rhetoric lately has been overly contradictory. Experts wonder if the American president has shifted his stance and policy toward Ukraine. Lukashenko recently called him a rebel. After talks with Putin, he was asked about Trump’s attitude: “You know, I understand Trump. His tactic is to pressure, then retreat; retreat and pressure again; sometimes going straight ahead. He’s a rebel—in the good sense of the word. I myself am not so different from Trump, and I call myself a ‘Trumpist.’ Vladimir Vladimirovich respects Trump very much, regards him with respect—no less than I do. That’s why we sometimes overlook certain signals, understanding that Trump faces a complicated situation.”