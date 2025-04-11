The presidential nationwide cleanup day culminated in a dialogue with journalists. The geopolitical landscape keeps the entire world on edge! The fate of Ukraine hangs in the balance. Trump is imposing tariffs even on his closest allies. Meanwhile, elections are approaching in our western neighbor. Alexander Lukashenko provided his forecasts for the situation.

So, will it be a European or Eurasian Union? Ukraine has certainly made its choice. But does everyone want to see it in the European family? There is no consensus in the EU. Official Budapest has effectively issued an ultimatum to the European Union.

Touching on the topic of Ukraine's accession to the EU, the President of Belarus stated that Ukraine has no place in the European Union; its happiness lies within our space.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that a significant number of officials are involved in the negotiations concerning Ukraine's entry into the EU. Considerable funds—millions of dollars—are allocated for this work, hence many are interested in becoming part of this “creative group.”

"That’s millions of dollars. And here they are engaging in something that may never happen. Ukraine is unlikely to ever be a member of the European Union. And they’re just carving up these grants that have been allocated," remarked the Head of State.

The President emphasized that the European Union represents a unified political and economic platform. "Why did Slovakia and Hungary express outrage? Because they understood they were losing their identity. They lose their face and eventually lose their economy. They can no longer produce more," he explained. "And where is Ukraine pushing itself? It’s a fleeting fascination for an inexperienced person. Vladimir Zelensky is a good person, but inexperienced. He must acknowledge that. And if you don’t understand something, then listen to your elders, heed the advice of others, and draw appropriate conclusions."

The Head of State questioned where Ukraine would sell its products if it were to join the European Union, as there is already plenty of competition in other EU countries. This issue is apparent.

"Look. Everyone helped propel Ukraine into war against Russia. But when Ukraine simply wanted to transport its grain through the EU, loading grain cars in Poland to supply impoverished Africa where it was desperately needed—'no, we won't let you through,'" Alexander Lukashenko reminded. "So, before rushing in there, one must think: is that what you really need? Will it contribute to the growth of your economy and improve the lives of your people? They don’t consider that. 'Oh, Russia is such and such; it’s at the center of the EEU, so we’ll head in the opposite direction! It doesn’t matter where—into a pit, or sludge, or wherever—it doesn’t matter, as long as it’s away from there.' But that’s not politics. Politics should be constructed based on the needs of your own people."

"Thus, Ukraine has no place in the European Union. The markets have long been divided. And its happiness lies within our space," asserted the Belarusian leader.

The President reminded that Ukraine once, together with Belarus, Russia, and Kazakhstan, began to develop a concept for Eurasian cooperation. However, then, according to Lukashenko, its leadership was "subdued by a nationalist ideology," which ultimately led to war.

"We will stop the war. Many people have died—thousands. That's bad; that’s hard. But we have endured worse wars. But if you also collapse the economy at this moment, that’s it—there will be no more Ukraine. So, before rushing in, think: are you needed there or not? And if you are needed, in what capacity will you be needed? It will be a country without industry, without agriculture—without what Ukraine has always prided itself on," emphasized the Head of State.

The Head of State stated that Belarus acted wisely when it approached pricing regulation with the aim of developing a formula for fair pricing. "What has this led to? First and foremost, our producers, especially very smart businessmen, realized that the process is under control; no monkey business is allowed—there will be accountability, even imprisonment if necessary. So, folks, let’s calmly establish fair practices in the market together," said the President.

Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that this approach is not targeted against any specific types of business and has no intention of "ruining" them. The private sector contributes a significant share to the budget. In Minsk, for instance, it accounts for about half of the capital's budget, and approximately 40% nationwide. "I don’t want to ruin business people," remarked the President. "Why kill the goose that lays the golden eggs? I understand this perfectly well. Therefore, I want people to engage in entrepreneurship, to create and innovate, but do not harm others. Don’t extract the last of what those, who built our country, have earned, the older generation who are now retired, the teachers, the doctors…" emphasized the Head of State.

The President noted that when the state began to regulate the pricing process and demanded a fair approach, some in commerce attempted to "cheat." This included founders of large retail chains who, through various means, were paying themselves huge financial rewards.

"It’s necessary to be honest and fair—pay taxes and pay your employees who work for you… I want there to be justice. This somewhat diverges from how certain leading countries are developing. That’s their business. But justice is at the heart of our people's consciousness. This is the essence of Slavic identity," stated Alexander Lukashenko.

"There’s madness in the USA and around the world, trade wars... I feel remarkably calm about it. We will not perish because of this, that’s for sure. We have enough knowledge and skills," the Head of State added. "We will do everything to ensure our people live well."

An important political campaign is approaching for the Poles—presidential elections are imminent. There’s just over a month until the voting. Poland will elect a new leader. The current one cannot participate in this race. The relationship between Minsk and Warsaw cannot be deemed warm. But perhaps something will change?

President: Poland's Policy Towards Belarus is Opportunistic

In response to a question about Poland and its policy towards Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko confessed that he does not closely follow the presidential race currently unfolding in the country. According to the Head of State, he views this with indifference.

"The Poles got carried away in playing political games. Who better than our fellow Slavs, the Poles, could live normally, trade, and develop together? We haven’t expelled a single Pole from here when they imposed sanctions. Many work here. And let them work. They work just fine and view Belarusians as normal people. But they have constructed such a policy. It’s opportunistic. They’re opportunists," emphasized the President.

Poland establishes a similar policy within the European Union. This was particularly evident a couple of years ago when the Polish authorities began disputing with the EU to appease the Americans.

"Trump came in and couldn’t care less about this European Union. It’s Trump’s greatest enemy—the European Union. The leaders of the European Union, heads of state, fought against Trump during the elections, so Trump owes them nothing. Now the Poles have quieted down a bit; they’re no longer with the Americans. They don’t know which way to go. They fell out with the European Union. The Americans are now watching them closely. It’s clear—they want to use Poland as a base against us, against Russia, and other countries. Poland is a convenient platform. But Trump is conducting his own policy. The Poles have quieted down. So why argue with the Europeans who supported you? What now, where are you headed? Every man for himself there now. Hence such a policy is momentary, situational. There’s no coherent concept. This is very dangerous," declared the Belarusian leader.

"They seem to be with the Chinese. But if you’re with the Chinese, then you should be close to the Belarusians. The Chinese will primarily trade with you (that’s in their interest) through Belarus. Ukraine is closed, Istanbul is trickier, but Belarus—no problem. Russia, Belarus. So, there’s no need to antagonize us. We should live amicably and genuinely. That’s how policy should work. Poland is not ready for that," stated the President.

Alexander Lukashenko also remarked that the position of President in Poland is merely a "puppet, a toy, to walk back and forth in the corridors of Washington and wait for the door to open." "The power in Poland is a humiliation of the Polish people, their pride, and dignity," emphasized the Belarusian leader.

According to the Head of State, Belarus once considered extraditing the convicted Andżelika Pochobut to Poland; however, the Polish side refused. "And Pochobut said: 'I won’t go there.' We have it all recorded. And now everyone blames us for persecuting someone. We aren’t oppressing anyone. There’s enough room for everyone," said Alexander Lukashenko.

He noted that when the head of the officially unregistered Union of Poles of Belarus, Anzhelika Boris, advocated for establishing dialogue between Belarus and Poland, she was immediately attacked. "That’s their policy—escalation and intensification," highlighted the Belarusian leader.

According to the Head of State, the upcoming presidential elections in Poland, regardless of who is elected, will not alter the policy of the Polish authorities. "The President cannot change anything. He lacks any real authority. There will be noise in the media," thinks Alexander Lukashenko. "But I would like a sensible, reasonable person. They don’t have to be pro-Russian, pro-Belarusian. Just pro-Polish, who will act in the interests of the Polish people. That’s what we want. If they want, we will work with them."

A journalist asked the President whether he would alter the tasks set for agricultural producers due to the frost that hit Belarus in early April, and whether there would be any leniencies for the agricultural sector.

The President noted that the soil in the Minsk region and the Minsk district is quite challenging, partly due to its elevation above sea level. Observing how plants develop here provides insight into what is happening in other parts of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that the five or six degrees of frost that occurred were not catastrophic, and during the day, temperatures were even above freezing.

Regarding any leniencies for agricultural producers, the President underscored that the requirements are not tied to what’s happening in the fields but rather pertain to discipline.

"Both technological and executive discipline must be improved. The theft, even on a small scale, on agricultural enterprises... it has now reached intolerable levels. The treatment of animals is appalling; in crop production, the care for plants is lacking; the drinking habits are excessive. There’s a lack of discipline," noted the President, adding that requirements for technological and executive discipline will only tighten.