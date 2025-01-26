RU
Venezuela congratulates Lukashenko on his victory in presidential elections in Belarus

Foreign leaders are beginning to congratulate Alexander Lukashenko on his convincing victory. Venezuela congratulated the Belarusian leader and our people on the triumph of democracy. The statement notes that the high percentage of votes for the President reflects the population's trust in his leadership, and the mass participation in the elections is an example of the commitment of the Belarusian people to peace, stability and sovereignty.

Caracas also reaffirmed its friendship and brotherhood with Belarus and expressed its readiness to strengthen bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both peoples.