Vučić Congratulates Lukashenko on Presidential Election Victory

Фото РИА Новости

One hour ago, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić sent his congratulations to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on his victory in the presidential elections, as reported by BELTA.

"On behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Serbia and myself, I congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Belarus and wish you good health and success in fulfilling your responsible mission," noted Aleksandar Vučić.

He expressed confidence that Alexander Lukashenko's statecraft will contribute to the prosperity of the country and the development of bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest.