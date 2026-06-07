Belarus and Venezuela maintain a strategic partnership based on trust. William Fariñas, a member of the political council of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela and a member of the National Assembly of Venezuela, gave his assessment of the relations between the countries.

Relations between Belarus and Venezuela have intensified thanks to two iconic figures of the 21st century – former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Together, they helped Venezuelans discover Belarus and appreciate the Belarusian nation, country, and government.

William Fariñas, member of the political council of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela and deputy of the National Assembly of Venezuela, said: "We are experiencing a civilizational crisis, and in moments of storm and darkness, there are always lights that illuminate the future. These lights come from ideas and people. I believe that the Belarusian people and government will play an important role in improving the world. The state is the highest form of civilizational organization. There is a state responsible for its people, their well-being, economy, organic life, and international relations. Belarus is doing much to improve the world. We believe that the Belarusian nation will play a significant role at this crossroads," the interviewee said.