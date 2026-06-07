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William Fariñas: Alexander Lukashenko is courageous thanks to the power of his ideas
Belarus and Venezuela maintain a strategic partnership based on trust. William Fariñas, a member of the political council of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela and a member of the National Assembly of Venezuela, gave his assessment of the relations between the countries.
Relations between Belarus and Venezuela have intensified thanks to two iconic figures of the 21st century – former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Together, they helped Venezuelans discover Belarus and appreciate the Belarusian nation, country, and government.
William Fariñas, member of the political council of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela and deputy of the National Assembly of Venezuela, said: "We are experiencing a civilizational crisis, and in moments of storm and darkness, there are always lights that illuminate the future. These lights come from ideas and people. I believe that the Belarusian people and government will play an important role in improving the world. The state is the highest form of civilizational organization. There is a state responsible for its people, their well-being, economy, organic life, and international relations. Belarus is doing much to improve the world. We believe that the Belarusian nation will play a significant role at this crossroads," the interviewee said.
According to William Fariñas, today's demands on people are greater courage than weapons, because security means protection, defense. It means protecting life, the environment, trees, water, and animals. "The courage of people is measured not by the number of weapons, but by the strength and steadfastness of their ideas," he emphasized. "I see what Hugo Chávez saw in Belarus, and what he saw in Alexander Lukashenko. I say to the President of Belarus: 'Go on, Mr. President.' You are courageous because of the strength of your ideas, the firmness with which you lead this nation, and the windows you open to the world. I am confident that millions of people will soon come to Belarus."