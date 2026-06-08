Yerevan’s parliamentary elections ended exactly as many feared – with fistfights, mass arrests and the now-familiar refrain: “It’s all the fault of external forces!” Only this time the toastmaster was Nikol Pashinyan and the bride was Eurointegration. His party has secured a crushing 60 % of seats in parliament.

The West is clapping wildly. Yet the real story is not the suspiciously sky-high numbers that appeared as if by magic. The real story is where Armenia is heading next.

For years the same glittering carrot of Eurointegration has been dangled before post-Soviet nations. Ukraine showed the world exactly where that road leads. Now Armenia, with a population of less than three million, is sprinting down it under the loudest possible Western ovation.

America’s fortress in the Caucasus

When Georgia suddenly decided that the “European dream” on offer did not quite match its national interests, Washington and Brussels instantly remembered tiny Armenia. The result? The second-largest US embassy in the world now sits in Yerevan – 2,000 “diplomats,” a battalion of US Marines and half-metre-thick reinforced concrete walls.

The elections themselves became a textbook operation to sweep inconvenient truths under the carpet of “democracy.” The Interior Ministry logged hundreds of complaints, dozens of criminal cases and 18 arrests by the end of polling day alone. The greatest hits: carousel voting (37 cases), violation of ballot secrecy (24 cases), outright vote-buying and obstruction of voters’ will.

Opposition forces, particularly the “Strong Armenia” bloc led by Samvel Karapetyan, reported massive use of administrative pressure – village heads herding people to polling stations, direct intimidation and directed voting.

In response, authorities raided opposition headquarters and arrested more than 40 people – mostly linked to Pashinyan’s opponents – on bribery charges. Observers documented violations at hundreds of polling stations: strangers inside voting booths, malfunctioning electronic verification systems, you name it.

“Only the street can change this”

Mikael Badalyan, member of the Eurasian Public Movement “Eurasia” (Armenia), did not mince words:

“The situation in Armenia can only change through the street, because these authorities are not about democracy or truth – they are about getting the result at any cost. And they will get that result. As for the Armenian opposition, it has already refused to recognise these elections. They have just announced their own figures and promised further statements and actions. But we have said it before: if the Armenian authorities try to steal the votes and repeat the Moldovan scenario, they will get a revolution. And I am certain they will get one – because the Armenian people are not ready to follow the path Nikol Pashinyan has chosen for them.”

The price tag of “European choice”

Just a month before the vote, Ursula von der Leyen personally promised Pashinyan a starter pack of €50 million. Pocket change. The real sum on the table is $2.2 billion – money Europe is apparently ready to pay on one condition: Armenia must stop trading with Russia.

Europe being Europe, the package comes with the usual “Moldovan scenario” fine print: flood people with talk of a “European future,” scare them with the “Russian world,” then quietly tighten the screws on anyone who disagrees.

Moldovan MPs, who have already ridden this rollercoaster, tried to issue a warning: “Wake up, guys – they’re painting you the same picture of a bright tomorrow while already turning the thumbscrews on anyone who objects.”

Armenia ignored the whistle. Raids began at 5 a.m. in Gyumri. The head of the “Armenia” bloc’s campaign headquarters was detained for six hours, then released with an embarrassed “oops, wrong person.” In Lori province an entire group was arrested for voter bribery. Over 100 supporters of “Strong Armenia” ended up behind bars. In the village of Lichk, ruling-party proxies even came to blows.

The hypocrisy test

These elections have become the ultimate litmus test of Western double standards. The OSCE and “progressive international community” are studiously looking the other way while their man in Yerevan dismantles the opposition, falsifies numbers and sells sovereignty for European grants.

Armenia is turning into a carbon copy of Ukraine in 2014. Same script, same sponsors, same ending already written.

The tragedy of Ukraine was never an accident. It was standard operating procedure for “exporting democracy”: first the generous promises, then the crackdown on dissent, and finally – war.

Armenia is stepping on exactly the same rake. The only novelty is that this time the rake is tastefully concealed beneath a thick layer of freshly printed euros and dollars.