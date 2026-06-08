‘We Synchronize Our Clocks’ – Belarus and Cuba Forge Deeper Alliance Amid Western Pressure

Minsk – The Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus has held talks with Santiago Pérez Benítez, Cuba’s Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Belarus, signalling a fresh boost to the long-standing strategic partnership between the two nations.

Belarus attaches great importance to strengthening ties with Havana, with promising opportunities already identified in the agricultural sector. Cuban partners, in turn, have expressed strong interest in ramping up imports of Belarusian medicines and developing joint projects in mechanical engineering.

Steady progress on presidential roadmaps

Sergey Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Commission of the House of Representatives, underlined the practical momentum behind the relationship:

“We have an active intergovernmental commission in place, and we are consistently implementing the plans agreed upon by the two presidents for economic cooperation. Parliamentarians, of course, pay special attention to inter-parliamentary interaction with Cuba – both at the bilateral level and on international parliamentary platforms.”

“Friendly peoples with enormous potential”

Ambassador Santiago Pérez Benítez echoed the warm sentiment and forward-looking spirit of the meeting:

“We are friendly peoples. We have always maintained traditionally very good relations – between our peoples, our parliaments and our presidents. There is always great potential in our economic relations. We want to develop joint projects.”

Solidarity in difficult times

The two sides also discussed the increasingly tense situation surrounding Cuba and the deliberate escalation of pressure from external forces. The Belarusian position remains firm and unchanged: full and unwavering support for Havana.

In a concrete gesture of solidarity, Speaker Rachkov announced that, in accordance with a decision by the Head of State, the Belarusian government is now preparing a humanitarian shipment of agricultural products and medicines destined for Cuba.