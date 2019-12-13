What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko proposed to intensify bilateral relations at a meeting with President of Serbia Alexander Vucic at the World Climate Summit in Baku, BELTA reported.

"We have been living in diplomatic relations for 30 years. Much has been done, but serious changes have occurred in our destiny and in the destiny of Serbia. It is all before our eyes. Nevertheless, life goes on. I think that we need to intensify our relations. It is bad that we do not have such intensive relations," the head of the Belarusian state said.

Alexander Lukashenko proposed to first involve the intergovernmental commission - so that its members could gather, conduct an audit of bilateral relations and think about how and in what areas to cooperate further. "If something is not needed in our relations during this time, it should be discarded, new paths should be outlined. But relations should not just be maintained. Despite all the difficulties, they should be intensified," the Belarusian leader said.

Alexander Lukashenko believes it is possible to exchange visits at the government level. "In order to concretize the plan for further action. And at the highest level, we could later approve all the proposals," the head of state explained.