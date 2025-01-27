Weather in Belarus
In Belarus, we attach mush significance to a comprehensive cooperation with the South African Republic.This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting with a delegation of the Pan-African Parliament, BELTA reports.
This concerns mining, energy cooperation, agriculture, science and education areas. The project on the assembly production of tractors based on Belarusian technologieshas an important place ," the head of state listed the areas to foster cooperation.