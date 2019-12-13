What did the heads of Oman and Belarus discuss?

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is in Oman. He visited the Middle Eastern state to strengthen his position. It should be noted that the Belarusian leader paid his first visit to the Sultanate of Oman in 2007. A roadmap for the development of relations was outlined then.

This visit of the Belarusian President to the Middle East has become a new starting point in the history of relations with Oman. Their foundation was laid back in the mid-noughties. At that time Lukashenka also visited this country. But the time has come to reset this cooperation. The whole year 2024 is marked by the activity along the Belarus-Oman line. And the high-level talks are like a stamp on the bilateral agreements.

This is the first meeting and personal acquaintance for the leaders of Belarus and Oman, although they started building ties with this country almost 20 years ago. The current Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Saidi took over the leadership of the country in 2020 after his cousin Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Bu Said.

The eastern format of the talks is special. No public statements were made by the leaders. The one-on-one talks were held behind closed doors. Foreign Minister of Belarus Maxim Ryzhenkov shed light on the atmosphere. Oman is ready to build a long-lasting relationship, the leaders said.

I want there to be peace - Alexander Lukashenko

The President stated that the decision to deploy the Oreshnik in Belarus had stirred up the entire world, but there were reasons for that. "Why should we be worried? I told him (the Russian President - Ed.): "Why are we worried? The Americans and the Germans will be putting such weapons into service in Europe tomorrow, they said so. These are not Oreshnik, but they are medium-range. We are doing this in response. This is our defense. I must protect my people, who elected me President. This is my main duty. Security is the President's sacred business."

The Belarusian leader on the events in Syria

The events in Syria are on the active news agenda. This country continues to plunge into chaos. It has essentially been turned into a testing ground for fighting. An example from which it is worth learning a lesson.

"There is such a mess there now that this is only the beginning, it seems to me, and now a struggle for power will begin. The President has left, there is practically no power. Different "columns" have arrived. And now there is a division of power. Someone hanged someone, someone killed someone, all this continues. Someone is trying to appear civilized: we are not militants, look, we are already wearing civilian clothes. And so on. But in Syria, there is a struggle between the main global players. The Americans, the European Union, the Turks are there, the Russians are involved, and so on. These showdowns began at the time, and this is how it ended. This is a lesson for us," the Belarusian leader said.

"We must determine our own destiny. We must save our country!" - this is the thesis expressed by the President.