Will USA be able to break Russia from China? Lukashenko makes forecast

It is in Russia's interest to maintain friendly relations with their neighbors. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with a well-known blogger Mario Nawfal, BelTA informs.

Answering a question about the likelihood of Russia abandoning close ties with China and moving closer to the United States, the head of state did not exclude such situation in the future. "Things happen in life, so I won't deny it. It's quite possible," said Alexander Lukashenko.

At the same time, the President is convinced that Russia's current leadership is not interested in a drastic change in its foreign policy course.

"Putin is a man who acts in the interests of his nation. For him, the interests of the people are the highest consideration. We often discuss: what's this for, what's that for? He has said this to me many times, when even the arguments run out: the interests of Russia and the interests of the Russian people. It is in the interests of the Russian people (the territory is huge, the population is small - half of the United States, or even less) to maintain friendly relations with neighbors. China is a neighbor, North Korea is a neighbor. Neighbors are not chosen, neighbors are from God, and we should build good relations with them," the head of state pointed out.

Alexander Lukashenko remarked that the United States of America is a rich and high-tech state. "They are capable of doing a lot. Russia understands this. And Russia will strive to establish very good relations with the United States of America," he said. – "Let's speak frankly. These sanctions that have been imposed against us and Russia have shown that a lot depends on the United States of America. This is also understood in Russia. And Putin understands it, and the entire Russian leadership. Therefore, Russia will try to establish relations with China and Korea, Iran. And Russia has good relationship with them."

The President asked a rhetorical question: who united Russia and China? "You [the U.S. - BelTA note] spur on them to embrace. When Bolton and Pompeo came to me, I asked them directly: what are you doing? Why are you oppressing Russia? You're pushing Russia into the arms of China. And if such a militarily powerful nuclear power, equal to the United States, unites with such a powerful state as China is in economic terms, you will do nothing with this union, with this alliance," the head of state said.

He recalled how the U.S. pressured Iran and North Korea, and these states subsequently aligned with Russia as well.