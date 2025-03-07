"Wishing You Good Health and Boundless Happiness": Lukashenko Congratulates Women on March 8

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has extended his congratulations to Belarusian women on International Women's Day

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has extended his congratulations to Belarusian women on International Women's Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

Message from the President of Belarus on International Women's Day

President of the Republic of Belarus

Dear compatriots,

I warmly congratulate you on International Women’s Day.

Today, every Belarusian home is filled with a unique festive spirit and the fragrance of spring flowers. March 8th is a wonderful opportunity to express our profound gratitude to our women for the kindness, care, and heartfelt warmth that you offer to your families and loved ones.

You represent Belarus — a nation that is beautiful, strong, and oriented towards a joyful future. You inspire us, men, to strive for new accomplishments in the name of our country and to realize our most daring ideas and dreams.

I wish you good health, prosperity, and unlimited happiness. May each day bring you joy and unforgettable experiences.