"Woman in Priority": Lukashenko Instructs to Simplify IVF Procedure in Belarus

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On March 20, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in a conversation with journalists announced that the country plans to simplify access to IVF as much as possible. New approaches to reproductive technologies will be enshrined in a draft decree, BelTA reports.

Before speaking with journalists, the head of state heard a report on the draft decree "On In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)"

The President explained that the document was being prepared at his direction. The reason for the document was a woman's appeal to the head of state, who described the difficulties and restrictions associated with IVF in Belarus, including in comparison with other countries. This prompted the head of state to further regulate this area based on the wishes and needs of women, including by eliminating unnecessary restrictions.

"I've thought it all through and instructed the government, the Minister of Health, and Petkevich (Deputy Prime Minister Natalia Petkevich - Ed.): 'Take it on board.' The concept is this: woman is the most important thing. It should be done as she says. Problems should be solved as she wishes," Alexander Lukashenko said. "Whatever a woman wants, that's what should be done. Liberalize everything for women. That's the main concept. And we'll proceed from there."

For example, regarding IVF treatment at private expense, the President advocates for lifting restrictions as much as possible: "Nothing should be banned."

Several additional options are planned for state-funded IVF treatment. Specifically, allowing two free IVF attempts for both married and single women. Raising the age for a second attempt to 49. Alexander Lukashenko's main demand is to prioritize women's wishes and, of course, medical indications.