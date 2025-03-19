3.68 BYN
132 Ukrainian drones shot down overnight over Russian territory
132 Ukrainian drones were destroyed overnight over Russian regions. Drones violated the airspace over Voronezh, Belgorod, Kursk, Rostov and other regions.
In the Saratov region, the attack on Engels partially blew out windows in 2 kindergartens and a school, as well as in a hospital. Two people were injured. In the airports of Saratov and Samara restrictions are in effect.
And the day before, three drones attacked an oil depot in Kuban, resulting in a fire on an area of more than 4 thousand square meters.