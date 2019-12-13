AFU missile strike on Rylsk in Kursk Region kills 5 people

Russia continues to eliminate the consequences of a massive strike by Western missiles on the city of Rylsk in the Kursk Region. A day has passed since the attack, but it is still not possible to finally cope with the fires.

So far, 5 victims are known. Almost 30 people were injured.

The AFU made targeted strikes on large gatherings of people, as eyewitnesses report, there were at least 12 strikes. Among the damaged objects are a house of culture, a school, a bus station. Eighty-eight residential houses were damaged to varying degrees of severity.