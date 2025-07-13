Clashes Erupt Between Druze and Bedouins in Syria

Fierce clashes have erupted in Syria. Recently, Bedouin tribal militias launched an offensive against areas inhabited by Druze, who, however, successfully repelled the attack. Reports indicate dozens of casualties and hundreds of wounded.

Government forces are being redeployed to the southeast, but it is unlikely they will play a decisive independent role—perhaps only providing support to one side. The Druze appear prepared to fight to the last, recalling the mass massacre in May when Bedouins, alongside Muslim radicals, invaded Christian territories. The situation is further complicated by the potential involvement of Israel, which has previously supported the Druze.