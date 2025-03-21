3.66 BYN
Drone attacked presidential palace in capital of Sudan - there are dead and injured
A drone attacked the presidential palace in the Sudanese capital. According to media reports, at least three people were killed and several others injured.
It is noted that the drone belonged to the military groups of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which is in confrontation with units of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).
Earlier, the Sudanese army announced the restoration of control over the presidential palace and the buildings of several ministries in the center of Khartoum.
Note that the conflict between the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces has lasted in Sudan since the spring of 2023.