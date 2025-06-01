The two young individuals received orders to commit the arson from Ukrainian special services. This information was reported by TASS, citing a statement from a spokesperson of the agency.

The FSB reported that the detained suspects are 19 years old and are residents of the region. The agency also noted that the assailants were promised financial rewards for carrying out the crime. A criminal case has been initiated on charges of sabotage.

“Ukrainian intelligence agencies operate in the online space, social networks, and messaging platforms,” emphasized Igor Savchenko, head of the Anti-Terrorism Commission in the region. He explained that recruiters persuade their victims that law enforcement agencies will not be able to find them. They provide detailed instructions on how to damage transportation and other critical infrastructure, how to hide evidence linking them to the crimes, and how to evade detection.