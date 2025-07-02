Large-scale forest fires engulf Crete - 5 thousand tourists evacuated

The island of Crete is engulfed by massive wildfires, prompting the evacuation of approximately 5,000 tourists. This dramatic development has been reported by BELTA, citing the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

Flames rage across the southern regions of Crete, where around 230 firefighters, supported by helicopters and specialized equipment, continue their relentless efforts to combat the rapidly spreading fires, which are consuming forests and destroying homes. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries thus far.

The firefighting efforts are severely hampered by strong winds and the challenging terrain. Additional forces from Greek police and coast guard have been deployed to the affected area to contain the blaze and prevent further expansion. A spokesperson for the fire service described the situation as "very difficult," emphasizing that the fire remains uncontrolled.