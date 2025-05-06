Widespread Power Outage in Spain Triggers Shutdown of French Nuclear Reactor

A widespread power outage across Spain led to the automatic shutdown of a reactor at the Golfech nuclear power plant in southwestern France. This information was reported by RIA Novosti, citing data from the French transmission system operator, RTE.

"In France, the blackout had several specific, but moderate consequences: the automatic shutdown of several power plants in southwestern France (including a reactor at the Golfech nuclear power plant)," stated the operator's website.

Furthermore, some industrial and domestic consumers connected to the RTE network also experienced outages or disruptions in their power supply.

It is noted that the power supply interruption occurred automatically to protect the local network and lasted less than 20 minutes.

According to the operator, these measures prevented the incident from spreading to the rest of Europe.