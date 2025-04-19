Aryna Sabalenka Advances to WTA 500 Championship Match in Stuttgart

In a stunning comeback, Aryna Sabalenka has secured her place in the final of the prestigious WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart.

The world number one faced Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in the semi-finals. Sabalenka won the first set with relative ease, clinching it 7-5. However, in the second set, the Belarusian initially gave away three games but managed to regroup and turn the tide of the match, ultimately winning the set 6-4.